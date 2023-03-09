Marcel Sabitzer “feels at home” at Manchester United as permanent stay is mooted



Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer has indicated that he would be open to staying at Manchester United permanently.

Sabitzer arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day as a last-minute signing to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen picked up an injury in the FA Cup against Reading that will keep him sidelined for up to four months.

Sabitzer was immediately thrust into action and he hit the ground running. He has been an immense addition to the squad and to Erik ten Hag’s plans.

According to SportBild via SportWitness, Sabitzer is keen on a permanent stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Austrian feels appreciated in England, something he lacked at Bavaria where he had to be satisfied with a secondary role.

SportWitness says, “Bundesliga winners have already started to work on shaping up their squad for next season. They focus on those players who could leave the club in the summer and the 28-year-old gets a mention.”

“It’s explained the player ‘feels at home’ at Manchester United and also feels appreciation from them, something that was lacking at Bayern.”

“Sabitzer’s sale to Erik ten Hag’s side in the summer could help the German club earn up to €20m.”

Sabitzer himself recently spoke about life at his new club and declared just how much he relishes English football and the hectic football schedule.

The player remarked that he enjoys playing every three days.

Unfortunately for Sabitzer, he will not be able to feature for the Red Devils when they face Real Betis in the Europa League later tonight.

Ten Hag confirmed that the 28-year-old picked up an injury and so will not be available for selection.

