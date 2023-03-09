Paul Scholes names Manchester United player who may force Erik ten Hag rethink with Real Betis performance



Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has opined that Facundo Pellistri made noise with his brilliant cameo off the bench against Real Betis.

Pellistri came on in the last minutes of the game and had an instant impact.

The Uruguayan received the ball just 14 seconds after his introduction into proceedings and was crucial in setting up United’s fourth goal.

Pellistri earned himself praise from Scholes who said, “Pellistri has made some noise tonight.”

Scholes’ sentiments were echoed by Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag remarked after the game that Pellistri produced “great actions” and was instrumental in the Red Devils getting the result they did against their Spanish opponents.

Bruno Fernandes was also lauded by Scholes.

The England legend said about the United captain, “I thought he was brilliant in the centre of the pitch. I hope we never see him in any wide-area again on a football pitch. He was so good, dictating play.”

On Weghorst, Scholes remarked, “Everyone at the club will be happy for him. You could see how happy people were for him.

“He works a lot, which people don’t always see.”

Scholes also took time to heap praise on the entire United team as a whole.

The United great added that United showed great character to recover from a lethargic spell during the first half.

As per Scholes, United were fantastic in the second period of the game.

United will face Southampton next and will be buoyed by their victory against Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

