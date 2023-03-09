Player ratings: Man United 4-1 Real Betis

Manchester United beat Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 1.5 – Woeful. Should have saved the Betis goal. The Spaniard’s calamitous passing throughout ensured he was Betis’s most effective playmaker on the night.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Not good enough. Replaced at half-time.

Raphael Varane 7 – Commanding.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Immense. Strength, precision of pass and a fiery temperament, the Argentine has it all in spades.

Luke Shaw 8 – Excellent delivery from a set-piece to set up United’s third. Ventured forward to good effect.

Casemiro 7 – Solid day at the office for the Brazilian international.

Fred 6.5 – Won the ball multiple times in midfield.

Antony 8 – Scored United’s third with an absolute scorcher from distance.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Set up Antony for the second goal and scored the third with an excellent header from a corner to cap off a great second half performance. Perfect way to answer your critics.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Smashed in the first goal with a clinical strike in the opening minutes and looked threatening throughout. Taken off for Sancho just past the hour mark.

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Ran himself into the ground. Scored United’s fourth, but also missed a whole host of chances.

Substitutes:

Aaron Wan Bissaka 7 – Came on at the break for the shaky Dalot and played very well.

Jadon Sancho 6.5 – Had an immediate impact on the game with his direct running. Showed some good touches.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Did his job well enough,

Facundo Pellistri 7 – Looked very bright during his brief cameo.

Scott McTominay 6 – Solid.