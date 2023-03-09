Public bidders in attendance at Old Trafford for tonight’s game against Real Betis

Manchester United are looking to get back to winning ways against Real Betis, tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off the back of the clubs joint highest-ever defeat, at the weekend.

United had been in fine form before the disastrous trip to Anfield, in what could still be a landmark season for the club, off the pitch as well as on it.

Firmly in the mix for two further cup successes to add to the Carabao Cup already in the bag, United will hope to put one foot in the Europa League quarter-final by beating their Spanish opponents, tonight.

Off the pitch, United are in the midst of a sale, with the Glazer family’s turbulent reign seemingly nearing its end.

Bidders have made their first formal approaches for the club, with further talks being held this week, in Manchester.

As reported by the BBC, representatives from the respective bidders are set to be present at Old Trafford, this evening.

The two public bids have come from Sheikh Jassim from Qatar and English billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his consortium.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratfcliffe themselves will not be in attendance but important party members are expected to in the ground.

There are reported silent bidders also in the running, thought to be American based consortiums, who are also believed to be in Manchester this week.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid is the current favourite to win the race but no one has got near the Glazer’s £6 billion valuation, as of yet.

The opening bid’s from the public bidders are in and around the £4.5 billion mark, with the Glazers adamant on sticking to their asking price.

With all this playing out in the background, United will just hope to get back to winning games of football and get their season back on track.