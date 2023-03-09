Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will not overpay to acquire Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will reportedly not overpay for Manchester United.

According to Kaveh Solhekol (Sky Sports), the Qataris are determined to buy the club but will not needlessly splurge money.

Qataris will walk away from their bid to buy Manchester United if the price is not right. Sheikh Jassim ready to buy fair price but he will not be held to ransom. General acceptance that whoever buys United will have to overpay but that doesn't mean Sheikh Jassim will be reckless — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 9, 2023

Sheikh Jassim does not want Man United at all costs. He won't be manipulated into bidding against himself. His father has questioned bidding for United. Sheikh Jassim said to share same investment philosophy as his father. Both described as “smart, savvy and cautious investors” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 9, 2023

They are willing to walk away if a deal cannot be agreed.

“Qataris will walk away from their bid to buy Manchester United if the price is not right. Sheikh Jassim ready to buy fair price, but he will not be held to ransom.”

“General acceptance that whoever buys United will have to overpay, but that doesn’t mean Sheikh Jassim will be reckless.”

“Sheikh Jassim does not want Man United at all costs. He won’t be manipulated into bidding against himself. His father has questioned bidding for United.”

“Sheikh Jassim said to share same investment philosophy as his father. Both described as “smart, savvy and cautious investors”

He has been offered other clubs, but his heart has always been set on acquiring Man United.

The Qataris want a complete takeover and are not interested in a minority share.

Simon Stone (BBC) also stated that the process involving United’s sale could speed up in the coming days.

The buyers and their representatives have been invited to Old Trafford for a presentation.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made the only two public offers, both short of the Glazers valuation.

Following the presentations, the Raine Group are expected to ask for revised offers from the buyers.