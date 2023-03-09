Tireless display against Real Betis shows why Erik ten Hag loves Wout Weghorst



When Manchester United decided to bring in a striker in the January transfer window, the options were limited due to the difficult nature of the market and the fact that United were only looking in the loan market.

Despite years of service for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, Wout Weghorst had captured the imagination of the world with his brace against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the World Cup.

Even though The Netherlands ended up losing the contest, there was a buzz when United announced that they had signed Weghorst from Burnley on loan.

From backup to main man, Weghorst’s United journey

There were many who spoke highly of his effort levels and his will to win but it was always supposed to be a signing that would give the Red Devils a different dimension in attack and could become a reliable backup plan when needed.

But the 30-year-old had to be thrown straight into the mix due to Anthony Martial‘s persistent injury woes. And due to a lack of alternatives, he has stayed there since.

Wout Weghorst ends an 11-game goal drought with his first ever goal at Old Trafford 😯👏 pic.twitter.com/syxobDb24z — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 9, 2023

It is clear to see that the Dutch international always gives 120 per cent in games and his drive and determination is contagious.

Despite his tall frame, he is quite nimble with the ball and has even excelled in the No 10 role on certain occasions.

Fans have taken to him due to the effort he puts in but a striker can only be judged by the goals he has scored and Weghorst managed only one since joining.

After Sunday’s horror show, many pointed out how United often play with 10 men due to his ineffectiveness in front of goal.

Weghorst answers his critics vs Real Betis

Weghorst gave the perfect riposte to his critics on Thursday as United ran out 4-1 winners over Real Betis in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie with Weghorst scoring United’s fourth.

The outpouring of emotions was there for all to see with players joining in to congratulate him. It was an all-round show from the former Besiktas man.

He had three shots on target and two which went narrowly wide while he also made two key passes. And he was relentless in his pressing as usual.

He won six duels in total while making three tackles and one interception. It is very evident why Ten Hag trusts the big man and if he can start scoring a few, a permanent deal could well be on the cards at the end of the season.