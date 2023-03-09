Youssouf Salaby speaks ahead of Real Betis’ showdown with Manchester United



Real Betis defender Youssouf Salaby expects a tough match against Manchester United this evening but believes his side are “well prepared” for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS ahead of the game, the Senegal star backed Los Verdiblancos to take their positive 0-0 La Liga draw with Real Madrid with them on their visit to Old Trafford.

“The good thing is that we face the duel against Madrid just before facing United. And we were well prepared, so now we will try to do it too and get a good result.”

But Salaby is aware of the difficulty his side will face going into a crucial European tie without their talismanic forward Nabil Fekir, who has been ruled out for the season.

“It is difficult to play without Fekir because he is an important element of the team,” he said. “He gives us a lot on an offensive level, he keeps the ball a lot and does us a lot of good.

The player is also well aware of the threat United can pose and praised the composition of Erik ten Hag’s side.

“I saw clips of United matches, but we all know their big names,” remarked Salaby. “At the offensive level they are very dangerous, it is a very complete team.”

He also had praise for former Real Madrid star Casemiro and his impact on the United team at Old Trafford.

“Casemiro has balanced United’s game, he contributes defensively and offensively. He balances everything.”

Salaby went on to give an insight into his pre-match approach ahead of Betis’ trip to Manchester, suggesting that he will be studious in his defensive duties.

“I study the footballer that I will have in front of me to find out if he tends to take more advantage of speed or to find out how I can defend him.”

It will be interesting to see just who Ten Hag matches up against Salaby. Bruno Fernandes operated on the left wing at the weekend although that experiment might be wearing thin.

The obvious choice would be Marcus Rashford, with his form since the World Cup making him an ideal choice for getting in behind the adventurous fullback. It is likely that Salaby will have spent plenty of time analysing the England star’s game.

In any case, it will be an area of the pitch well worth keeping an eye on.

