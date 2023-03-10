Home » David Raya: Manchester United consider signing Brentford goalkeeper

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The 27 year old has been in exceptional form this season, and is one of the current best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

According to Alex Crook (talkSPORT), the Red Devils are looking for competition for David de Gea.

 

Raya has made the most saves out of any goalkeeper this season in the Premier League.

He has been instrumental to Brentford’s success.

In an interview with The Athletic, Raya revealed his future plans:

“I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future. I have a contract here, so I’m willing to finish that, but you never know what’s going to happen in the summer.”

“Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens.”

“I want to play in Europe and I want to fight to win a title. I want to fight to win a European title. I trust myself to be able to play in those types of games.”

Raya is determined to take the next step in his career.

If United are looking to bring in a modern-day goalkeeper, Raya would be the ideal option.

