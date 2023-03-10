Erik ten Hag first Man United manager to win multiple Manager of the Month awards since Sir Alex Ferguson

Erik ten Hag has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February.

The Dutchman guided United through an unbeaten month, winning three and drawing one of their four league games.

United beat Crystal Palace and Leicester at Old Trafford, respectively, as well as beating arch rivals, Leeds United, at Elland Road.

However, Leeds did take points off United last month, holding Ten Hag’s Reds to a 2-2 draw in the rearranged fixture, at Old Trafford.

This is the second time this season the United boss has scooped the award, having won his first back in September.

Ten Hag’s second success means he is the first manager to win the award on more than one occasion for United, since Sir Alex Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win multiple Premier League Manager of the Month awards pic.twitter.com/Xbx5xKPBJO — utdreport (@utdreport) March 10, 2023

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only other United boss to win the award at all, since Fergie’s retirement, picking up the prize in January 2019.

None of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho or Ralf Rangnick managed to win the award, adding more credit to Ten Hag’s achievement.

The fact it’s taken Ten Hag just five months to double the number of wins from the previous managers over the last decade underlines the progression he, and the team has made.

The honour capped a wonderful February for Ten Hag and United; The Reds picked up their first trophy in six years and progressed to the next round of the Europa League, after an emotional two legged victory against Barcelona.

March will need some repairing after the heavy loss at Anfield but United‘s rehabilitation got off to the perfect start by beating Real Betis, 4-1, last night.

United now have one foot in a European quarter-final and have the chance to book another trip to Wembley by beating Fulham in the FA Cup next weekend.

Before that, United face Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League in a bid to tighten their grip on a top four finish this season.