Erik ten Hag wins Premier League Manager of the Month for February



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month Award for February.

The Dutchman has won the award for the second time this season, having previously won the award for September.

United were unbeaten throughout the month, earning plaudits for their positive style of play while navigating a difficult fixture schedule as they competed on multiple fronts.

The month began with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, before back to back matches against Leeds United.

A 2-2 draw at Elland Road preceded a convincing 2-0 victory at Old Trafford to get back to winning ways.

A 3-0 win over Leicester City ended the month in style as far as the Premier League was concerned, with Ten Hag guiding the team to Carabao Cup glory the following week.

There was also the small matter of knocking FC Barcelona out of the Europa League to sweeten up February.

Erik ten Hag has made remarkable improvements at Manchester United despite only being at his post for a relatively short period of time.

United have lost just two of their last 24 matches, and have equalled a fantastic goalscoring record at Old Trafford, scoring two or more goals n 15 consecutive games at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are clearly coming to terms with the manager’s preferred style of play as they look to continue their hunt for further silverware.

Positivity and optimism have been rare around the club in recent years, but Ten Hag’s unshakeable determination to strive in the face of adversity has been a breath of fresh air.

To bounce back from the worst possible start to March with an excellent win over Real Betis last night is an achievement worthy of praise in its own right.

Ten Hag has fostered a winning mentality that has allowed his players to cope with a schedule verging on the ludricrous.

Where former Manchester United managers may have found excuses and reasons to complain, Erik ten Hag has seen the chance to build momentum, and fans will hope that that momentum leads to further success this season.

