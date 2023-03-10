Fan trouble mars Manchester United’s Europa League victory against Real Betis

Manchester United got themselves back on track last night, beating Real Betis by four goals to one at Old Trafford.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst surrounded a Ayoze Perez strike for the visitors.

United raced into the lead with Rashford slamming home in the first 5 minutes, before a fine Perez strike sent the sides in level at the break.

Then came a blistering second half display to wipe the memories from Sunday’s disaster and give United a healthy lead to take to Spain next week.

However, the fine performance off the pitch was marred by some ugly scenes in the stands.

Some aggro in away end as that match finished, missiles both directions. A seat came flying from Betis section + one of their fans took off his belt to try to whip United supporters over the green netting. Police arrived to intervene.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/DuHtIdlyiC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 9, 2023

Police were called to intervene between the two sets of fans, with missiles coming from both directions.

A seat was thrown from the Betis end toward the United fans, with one fan using his belt in attempt to whip the home supporters over the green netting which separates the parties.

The unsavoury scenes have no place in the modern game and will be dealt with accordingly by the respective clubs.

Despite the unrest in the ground, Erik ten Hag will be delighted with a good night’s work on the pitch.

The boss sent out the same eleven that suffered the Anfield humiliation and they responded with aplomb.

Barring a disaster in Betis, United will be looking forward to a European quarter-final as they continue their march toward further silverware this season.