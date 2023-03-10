Frenkie de Jong reveals he is happy to stay at FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he is happy to stay at FC Barcelona amid rumours of a move to Manchester United.

The Dutchman was Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target last summer.

United spent almost the entire summer negotiating a deal with Barca, only for it to falter in the end due to financial complications.

Ten Hag is reportedly still keen on landing De Jong next summer.

In a recent interview with RAC1, the Dutch midfielder was asked about links to United.

He said: “I’m very calm here, very happy at Barça.”

“I want to stay at Barcelona for many more years.”

“Last summer I was always calm as I knew I would stay at Barça and I never changed my mind.”

“I always dreamed of playing for Barça, and I want to succeed here. I want to continue here.”

“We’ve to do better in Europe next season. This new system benefits me.”

“I’m playing more in the base, which is where I feel most comfortable. I have more freedom.”

Ten Hag will still try and convince the player, but it will be more difficult.

Last summer, De Jong was not a guaranteed starter for Xavi. There were doubts about his place in the first team.

However, this season he has been one of Barcelona’s best players and cemented his spot in the team.