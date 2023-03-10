Hibernian eyeing permanent deal for highly-rated Manchester United academy star Will Fish



Manchester United have not always hit the bullseye when it comes to the loan department in recent seasons but this season, things have been very different.

Quite a few United academy youngsters have shone in the the Championship with Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez gaining plaudits week in week out.

One academy star who took a different route to success was defender Will Fish. The defender was part of the pre-season squad under Erik ten Hag but due to the immense competition for places, he chose to go out on loan.

Fish has enjoyed a successful loan spell

The 20-year-old was sent to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership where he struggled for game time in the beginning but has recently become a regular.

There were even reports stating United could seek to recall him from his loan just like they had done in the previous season when Fish had joined League Two side Stockport County where he made only two appearances before being recalled in January.

But Fish stayed back and fought for his place and eventually has proven his worth, which is fantastic news for the United academy.

Fish has started the last seven consecutive games for the Edinburgh outfit with manager Lee Johnson praising his impact with Hibs solidifying their third-place position in the Scottish Premiership table.

Over the course of this season, Fish has made 12 appearances across all competitions and chipped in with two crucial goals.

Hibs want permanent deal

According to Football Insider, the Scottish club are now looking at a permanent deal for the United youngster.

“Hibernian are planning to sign Man United loanee Will Fish permanently this summer.

“But the Red Devils value the young defender highly and it remains to be seen if United would consider selling at the end of the season,” the report added.

Fish had signed a contract extension before his loan departure and he is thought of highly at the club.

The academy star had made his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a couple of seasons back against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last game of the season.

