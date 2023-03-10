“Making noise”: Erik ten Hag must give Facundo Pellistri more minutes

Manchester United smashed Real Betis 4-1 during their round of sixteen clash in the Europa League against Real Betis.

The Red Devils ran out worthy winners during the heated encounter between the two sides,

after a vintage second half display from Erik ten Hag’s men which saw them score three times after the break.

Facundo Pellistri came on for United in the 82nd minute, replacing Antony, after the Brazilian International had scored the third goal for the Red Devils with a scorcher from distance.

The Uruguayan speed merchant made an immediate impact on the game during his limited time on the pitch, his mazy run resulting in Wout Weghorst’s scrappy fourth goal for United on the night.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, United legend Paul Scholes said Pellistri “has made some noise tonight.”

Pellistri had 10 touches, made one key pass and won two ground duels during his brief eight minute cameo on the pitch.

With a 100% pass accuracy, it is clear that he also possesses the technical ability and composure to maintain possession in the final third.

Pellistri has been steadily impressing for United since coming on as a substitute and assisting the second goal during his competitive debut for the Red Devils, in a thumping 3–0 EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.

Having made his national team bow before he made the pitch for United, expectations were always lofty when it came to Pellistri.

He was signed by the club in 2020, after being recommended to then gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by former United cult hero Diego Forlan, who managed him at Penarol.

Despite being heralded as a generational talent, Pellistri found playing time hard to come by under Solskjaer, being loaned out to Deportivo Alaves in Spain in order to gain match experience.

It has been a similiar story under Ten Hag, but the 21-year-old’s persistence may have finally paid off.

Pellistri’s performance against Betis showcased his ability in full, to make a meaningful contribution during Manchester United’s upcoming games.

His technical ability, defensive work rate, dribbling skills, and creativity in the final third make him an invaluable asset to the side.

While there may be several players ahead of him in the pecking order, Pellistri’s performance indicates that he deserves more minutes in the upcoming games.

He might land up getting those minutes sooner than he may have expected.