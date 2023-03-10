Manchester United incredible goalscoring run at Old Trafford continues



Erik ten Hag’s fine work at Manchester United has been borne out with an incredible home record over the last few months.

For the fourth time in the club’s history, the Red Devils have scored two or more goals in fifteen consecutive matches at Old Trafford.

The last time Man United enjoyed such an incredible run of goalscoring at home was between March and October 2000.

2+ – @ManUtd have scored 2+ goals in 15 consecutive home matches for the fourth time in their history, and for the first time since March-October 2000. Rampant. pic.twitter.com/bV2lO3VNSR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2023

It is a testament to the work the manager has done on the training ground, with the latest goal glut coming yesterday against Real Betis in the Europa League.

All four members of Man United’s attacking quartet got on the score sheet.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a thunderous striker into the roof of the net after an incisive breakaway.

Antony unleashing a gorgeous curler in the second half, before a thumping header from Bruno Fernandes made it 3-1.

Wout Weghorst finally scored his first goal at Old Trafford – with his 23rd attempt since joining the club on loan – to wrap up affairs.

❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌

❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌

❌❌⚽ With his 23rd shot at Old Trafford, Wout Weghorst finally has his first home goal for Manchester United. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FmIVTaJQLb — Squawka (@Squawka) March 9, 2023

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, much has been made of the loss of United’s ‘fear factor’ at Old Trafford.

Under Erik ten Hag, that seems to have been restored, with United imperious on their own turf this season.

A 2-1 loss on opening day is the only defeat the Red Devils have suffered at home all season in the Premier League, with the last loss in any competition coming against Real Sociedad back in September.

LWWLWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWW

Old Trafford this season. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 9, 2023

With United now enjoying a fantastic goalscoring run, Ten Hag will look to use the advantage to catapult the club to further success.