Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos closer to exit after contract talks break down

Manchester United came away 4-1 winners during their round of sixteen clash in the Europa League against Real Betis after a vintage second half display from Erik ten Hag’s men.

Wout Weghorst rounded off the tie by scoring the fourth goal in the dying minutes of the game with a well taken strike on the rebound to put the final nail in the Betis coffin.

The Dutchman’s work ethic has been examplary but Weghorst has struggled in front of goal for the Red Devils, finding the net just twice in fifteen games

United are certain to target a centre-forward in the summer and a number of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as they look for the perfect no. 9 to fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

One such name on the summer shopping list is Goncalo Ramos.

The Benfica marksman exploded onto the scene during the World Cup, starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s round of 16 clash against Switzerland, and bagging a hat-trick in the thumping 6–1 victory for the Selecao.

He has continued his excellent form at club level, scoring 15 goals in just 19 appearances for the Eagles in the Portuguese first division this season.

The 21-year-old’s contract at the Estádio da Luz runs out in 2025, and there have been talks between club and player over extending his existing deal.

While several outlets have reported that Ramos is close to renewing his contract with Benfica, with all the terms agreed upon, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã has presented a radically different perspective, suggesting that the player is dissatisfied and annoyed that promises made to him have not been honoured.

According to the report, Benfica president Rui Costa had assured Ramos of a new contract at the beginning of the season, but that has not happened thus far owing to a disagreement between both parties regarding the financials of the deal, leading to rumours of discontent from the player’s camp.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in signing Ramos, and they could soon be joined by a whole host of clubs if his contract situation does not improve immediately.

United desperately need more firepower in attack, and Ramos could be the ideal choice if they can exploit the uncertainty regarding his future in Portugal.

If they do, they may have finally solved their goal-scoring woes for good.