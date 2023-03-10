Manchester United target Mason Mount as an alternative to Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to The Guardian, United are eyeing midfield reinforcement in the summer and the 24 year old is one of the names being considered.

United are looking at Jude Bellingham, but their interest in Harry Kane could price them out of a move.

Mount has not had the best season at Chelsea, and is yet to extend his contract.

The report states:

“Mount’s £75,000-a-week wages make him one of the squad’s lowest earners and he wants the hierarchy to show they value him. He has been voted player of the season by Chelsea fans in each of the past two seasons.”

“It is understood Chelsea’s latest offer to Mount, who has lost his starting place in recent weeks and has had a disappointing campaign, was worth about £180,000 a week.”

“Chelsea have spent more than £500m since last summer and selling Mount would help them in attempts to satisfy Financial Fair Play regulations, particularly if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.”

The Englishman would be an interesting pick for Erik ten Hag’s side.

He is energetic, tenacious and tactically intelligent.

Mount is quite versatile and can operate in a number of positions. It could prove to be a shrewd signing for United.