Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for February

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month Award for February.

The England forward has scooped up the coveted award three times this season, having won the awards for September and January already.

Rashford scored in every match he played throughout February, opening the month by scoring what proved to be the winner against Crystal Palace.

Back to back matches against Leeds United saw a Rashford goal apiece as United drew 2-2 at Elland Road before a commanding 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

He capped the month off with a brace against Leicester City to make it 3-0.

Rashford is undoubtedly the in-form attacker in European football right now and has shown his quality throughout the season.

He has scored 14 times in the Premier League this season, including three headers, demonstrating his commitment to improving his all-round game under Erik ten Hag.

All told, Rashford has scored 25 times this season for Man United while also registering three assists.

That put him at a direct goal involvement roughly every 89.6 minutes – a frightening rate of productivity.

He has already surpassed his goal tally from his last two seasons combined and is showing no signs of slowing down.

A goal against Real Betis yesterday evening opened the scoring in the first leg of United’s Europa League tie and helped the Red Devils on their way to a resounding 4-1 victory.

The focus now will be on Sunday’s fixture against struggling Southampton as Rashford looks to continue his goalscoring glut.