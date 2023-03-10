Newcastle could make summer move for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen



Newcastle United are interested in Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

It’s going to be a very busy summer for the Red Devils, who will no doubt be prioritizing a new striker going into the next transfer market.

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo departed after a fall out with manager Erik ten Hag, leaving the club short of striker options.

Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst are the only strikers left at the club but things could be very different heading into the summer.

According to Sport Witness, Carlo Jacomuzzi, who was speaking to 1 Station Radio, has claimed that Newcastle will also be in the mix, fighting for Osimhen.

The Magpies are having a wonderful season fighting for Champions League football after finding themselves in the relegation zone for the first part of last season.

Over a year ago, the club hired Eddie Howe as manager and have been improving significantly ever since.

Jacomuzzi said to the media “Osimhen in the Premier League? It all depends on the request from the blue club.”

“It’s an entirely economic problem, since I believe there are clubs ready to buy him.”

“There are many clubs capable of shelling out large sums, as well City and United also pay attention to Newcastle in this sense.”

“We’re talking about a player with undisputed qualities who I consider ready to make the leap into the English league.”

“Attacking depth systematically is a characteristic that properly pertains to English football. Among all clubs, it’s Newcastle who are one of those who make use of this principle of play.”

Osimhen is currently having a spectacular season, scoring 21 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for Napoli.

He is also the top scorer in the league with his club occupying first place in Serie A.

In recent days, Man United have turned their attention to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

If the club qualifies for Champions League football for next season, they will have plenty of options in the bag.

However, they will have to face stiff competition from around Europe for some of their top targets.

