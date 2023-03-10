Newcastle, West Ham readying loan with buy option deal for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire



Manchester United bounced back in resounding fashion on Thursday as they thrashed La Liga high-flyers Real Betis 4-1 in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg encounter.

Manager Erik ten Hag was pleased with the response his side gave and it puts United in control of the tie and in with a good chance of making the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Red Devils will also play the quarterfinals of the FA Cup next week as they try and add both cups to their trophy cabinet along with the already conquered Carabao Cup triumph.

Despite the impressive season so far, big away losses have reminded the Dutch boss of the need to strengthen further ahead of next season.

Maguire’s stock has fallen under ETH

A striker and a midfielder are rumoured to be priorities but with the club overspending last summer, the transfer budget is expected to be lesser than usual.

In that case, the club will have to offload several stars in order to raise capital, and selling has not been the club’s strong suit in recent seasons.

One player who is destined for the exit is club captain Harry Maguire. After years of starting regularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the England international has lost his place under Ten Hag.

*Maguire Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United want Harry Maguire to leave this summer but interested clubs only want him on loan with option/obligation to buy because of his hefty salary, as TEAMtalk said.#ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/3WimEM3onI — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) March 10, 2023

The England international is effectively fifth-choice at the moment and the defender is also open to leaving to gain regular minutes.

He had been linked with a move to Aston Villa with Paris Saint-Germain emerging as a shock destination in the summer.

The only problem with a move within the Premier League is his mammoth wages of £200,000-a-week, which other Premier League clubs are reluctant to match.

Loan with buy option will not benefit United

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey who spoke to TeamTalk, “Harry Maguire has been told by Manchester United that he can leave this summer. That is a big call – let’s not forget, he is club captain.

“But that is one of the issues with Maguire – it is one thing putting a player up for sale and another actually selling him. Maguire does have a lot of interest, Newcastle and West Ham are just two of the number of top-flight clubs who want him.

“But as said it may have to be a loan with a view to getting a deal over the line at a later date.”

That would not help Ten Hag one bit as his sale and the money recouped would be used towards buying a striker or midfielder. A loan deal solves none of the problems.

