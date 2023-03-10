Paul Scholes claims Manchester United need new captain as title race enters eleventh hour



Manchester United hero and former footballer Paul Scholes believes the Red Devils need a captain with “less emotion” than Bruno Fernandes. The ex-United midfielder claims this is a must if his beloved club is to end their 10-year pursuit of another Premier League trophy.

Worst loss of the season

Recently, United suffered their heaviest loss of the season at the hands of Liverpool. It was a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield. The humiliating defeat has all but killed any hope of adding this season’s Premier League title to the campaign’s silverware haul.

Fernandes bore the brunt of the criticism faced by the Red Devils.

The midfielder was caught in high definition with arms flailing, and a head hung low.

The display of petulance and defeatism hasn’t been well-received by fans.

Supporters had to endure witnessing a steady stream of goals pouring in from Liverpool’s relentless front line.

United hero says his piece

Regular United captain Harry Maguire has become a less permanent fixture in the starting XI under boss Erik ten Hag.

Hence, Fernandes has worn the captain’s armband for most of this season’s campaign. Red Devils legend Scholes feels United needs a calmer presence leading the charge if they hope to secure the top spot (via The Daily Star).

Speaking on BT sport, Scholes said:

“Your captain has to be an influence, leader, calm character.”

“I’d be concerned if United, March, April are going for the title – I don’t think him as your captain would be ideal.

“He’s only vice-captain at the moment as [Harry] Maguire’s not playing. Going forward, bigger games, going for trophies, Champions League finals, a captain with less emotion might be better.”

Scholes added, “He’s been asked to play in a position he’s not comfortable with doing.”

“He’s sacrificed himself for that. We’ve seen he was frustrated with teammates. He won’t be proud of what happened on Sunday.”

“Throwing his arms up in the air, pushing the official, I think he’ll learn from that.”

Fernandes seems to have learned something from his poor showing against Liverpool. He put in a virtuoso performance against Real Betis in the Europa league. His efforts won him the player of the match award.

Scholes and United will hope this version of Fernandes prevails and continues to show up.