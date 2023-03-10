Predicted Man United XI vs Southampton: Aaron Wan-Bissaka to win right-back battle



Marcel Sabitzer faces a late fitness test for Manchester United as they prepare to face Southampton on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Austrian missed Thursday’s Europa League match against Real Betis with a knock.

Otherwise there are no new injury problems and Erik ten Hag has indicated that Anthony Martial is finally ready to return, although this is likely to be on the bench at best.

Manager Erik ten Hag said “he is on his way back; he is back in training, but we will be cautious” at the pre-match press conference.

With a three-goal aggregate lead over Betis, Thursday’s second leg could be an opportunity to rest a couple of players so it seems more likely that the manager will field a full-strength side on Sunday, even though Southampton are having a dreadful season and find themselves joint bottom of the table with Bournemouth on 21 points.

Ten Hag confirmed at the presser that David de Gea will continue in goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could nudge Diogo Dalot out of the right back role after having replaced him at half time twice in the last 10 days. The Portuguese has struggled for form since the World Cup while the Englishman has gone from strength to strength.

If Raphael Varane is able to play three times in eight days, he is likely to continue at centre back alongside Lisandro Martinez, with Luke Shaw at left back.

Harry Maguire would be his most likely replacement otherwise.

Casemiro and Fred are almost certain to continue in midfield, especially if Sabitzer is still injured. With Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen long-term absentees, Scott McTominay is the only other senior option.

It is likely to be business as usual in the forward positions, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford supporting Wout Weghorst up front.

If Martial does return to the bench, Ten Hag will be blessed with attacking alternatives including Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and cameo king, Facundo Pellistri.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game: