Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini admits his side were beaten by the better side at Old Trafford

Manchester United produced a fine European display last night, beating Real Betis by four goals to one to put one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst secured the win, leaving Betis with a mountain to climb next week.

As reported in Spanish media outlet AS, Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini conceded his side were beaten by the better side.

In the end United could have taken more than a three goal advantage to Spain, creating multiple chances in a blistering second half, something that was noted by Pellegrini.

“Manchester United played with the confidence of having a lot of goals ahead and from there until the end of the game they were far superior to us. There could have been some more goals even,” he said.

Pellegrini believes the game was decided in the period just after the break, where United netted twice in quick succession to take control of proceedings.

“In the second (half), a great goal from Antony and another corner (Fernandes goal) ended the game. They made a very important difference and it was decided in five minutes,” he added.

Despite the weighty advantage the former City boss says his side will give their all in the second leg to try and reverse the score line.

“We will try to make (it) in Seville. In football you should never believe that the score is over. We’re going to try there, and hopefully we can do it,” said Pellegrini.

The result and reaction from the players will have pleased United boss, Erik ten Hag, who sent out the same starting eleven from the weekend in an attempt to exercise some demons.

The players responded with interest and once again showed their ability to bounce back from setbacks.

United’s attention will now switch to getting back on track in the Premier League, entertaining lowly Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Ten Hag’s men will the travel to Seville for the second leg against Betis, before the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham the following weekend completes the pre-international break schedule.