Real Madrid hold secret talks with Manchester United target Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has rapidly turned into one of the most sought after young talents in European football.

The midfielder’s outstanding displays for club and country have turned every top side’s head across the continent.

As reported in Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are seemingly at front of the queue.

Bellingham has been a long-standing target for Manchester United, with the club meeting with the player and his family before his move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City.

The Englishman continues to be a top target for United but they now face much stiffer competition to secure his signature, thanks to his meteoric rise.

Madrid are said to have held secret talks with Bellingham’s agent last week, in a bid to persuade the player to come to the Bernabeu.

It’s widely expected that Bellingham will leave Dortmund this summer, having excelled in his time in Germany.

However, it is going to take a bank breaking deal to get it done with Dortmund demanding no less than £120 million for the player.

The 19-year-old looks as though he will have his pick of clubs, depending on who is willing to stump up the eye-watering funds.

Chelsea, Liverpool, United and Madrid are all believed to be open to discussion around the deal, with each desperate for his signature.

If Erik ten Hag and the United board were to convince Bellingham to come to Old Trafford, there is no doubt they would be acquiring a generational talent.

As well as the ability, Bellingham also possesses the attitude and temperament to succeed on the biggest stage, despite his tender age.

The thought of a Casemiro, Bellingham and Fernandes trio in midfield certainly sets pulses racing but United are a long way off from succeeding in their pursuit, as things stand.