The Glazers prefer to sell Man United outright but face delays



The sparring and verbal theatrics around the sale of Manchester United is already getting as tedious and frustrating as a summer transfer saga.

About once every two days there seems to be news suggesting that the Glazers’ real motivation is to stay and attract more investment into the club.

On the odd days in between other reports claim they are desperate to sell, or indeed have no choice but to do so.

Whatever the case, most reports now seem to agree that the original deadline for completion of any investment or sale, that is, the 31st March, is now looking extremely unlikely.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports today that a new deadline of the end of the season has been set by the American tycoons.

“It is thought a sale before the transfer window opens in June is now considered a more realistic timeframe should the Glazers receive an acceptable offer, sources close to the process said.”

The fact that the Glazers don’t know what a deadline means will come as no surprise to fans who have watched them miss countless transfer windows close before their eyes while they run out of time due to penny pinching and playing “whose ego (for want of a better word) is the biggest”.

However, the good news is that Ducker believes the Glazers do, indeed, want an outright sale and to finally leave the club they have held hostage for 18 years.

“Sources with knowledge of the process claimed there are at least four parties interested in buying the club although only Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe have gone public with their bids,” he said.

“Insiders have told Telegraph Sport that the Glazers … remain ‘determined sellers’ at the right price.”

That price is said to be $5-$6 billion, with bids so far reported to fall short of that figure by $1-$2bn.

Ducker also reports that Teamviewer will remain shirt sponsors next season despite their request to be allowed to step back from the deal. United have not had sufficient time to find a replacement, especially with the sale process in full swing, the report claims.