Tottenham Hotspur keen on long-term Manchester United target Diogo Costa



Manchester United bounced back from Sunday’s debacle in commanding fashion, thrashing La Liga high-flyers Real Betis 4-1 on Thursday in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg encounter.

A brilliant second-half display which included goals from heavily criticised trio Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst meant United already have one foot in the quarterfinals.

However, things could have gone awry in the first-half itself, mainly due to David de Gea‘s dodgy passing wherein he gifted the ball under no pressure to the opposition in his bid to find a teammate.

DDG had a horror show vs Betis

This season has made it abundantly clear that while his shot-stopping ability remains on point, his weakness with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to leave the line are costing the Red Devils.

Ten Hag’s system demands a proactive keeper who can pass out from the back and the Spaniard is certainly not in the same mould.

“From today, I can’t ignore it, but I think we have seen many games he did really well. I don’t know why, or [what] the reason today was,” the Dutchman said during the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash against Southampton.

🚨 Manchester United are in talks with David de Gea about extending his contract on reduced terms but the club are actively scouting for goalkeepers including David Raya and Diogo Costa. [@TelegraphDucker] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6xsBSQ6N67 — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) March 10, 2023

Most reports have stated that United are desperate for additions up front and in the centre of the park but the goalkeeping position is arguably a bigger problem position at the moment.

The Spain international’s contract is up at the end of the season with the club currently close to agreeing a new deal with the United No 1.

Even if he does end up staying, The former Ajax coach should bring in a competent keeper that will compete and eventually replace him for the long run.

United need a new long-term No 1

David Raya of Brentford has been mentioned as a possible addition while Diogo Costa remains a long-term target of the club.

According to Jornal de Notícias (via Sport Witness), United have now been joined by Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Portugal international.

Costa is seen as the ‘ideal solution’ to replace Hugo Lloris but the deal will not be cheap. The Porto shot-stopper’s contract runs until 2027, and he has a release clause worth €75m.

If the two clubs end up in a bidding war, then it’s likely the price gets close to that amount.

