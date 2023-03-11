Che Adams backs Southampton to beat confident Manchester United



Southampton striker Che Adams has said that Southampton have it in them to beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Adams spoke to Hampshire Live and reiterated that on their day, the Saints can beat any team in England and United are no exception.

He said that Southampton do well against big teams because their opponents go into the game overconfident.

The 26-year-old remarked, “I think we have shown it, that we can beat anyone on our day.”

“We are a good enough team to do that and over the past few times going to Old Trafford, we have got a couple of draws.”

“I don’t know why, but we always seem to produce against the bigger teams and play better against them, I don’t know if that is them being overconfident, or us just fighting for every ball.”

Adams added that if they are not successful against the Red Devils, they will re-evaluate and shift all the focus towards winning against Brentford.

When United faced Southampton earlier in the season, the 20-time English champions laboured hard before securing a 1-0 win.

The goal was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be keen to get a win and put together another winning run in the Premier League after the Liverpool result.

United will be buoyed by the mid-week triumph against Real Betis.

The team won by four goals to one to put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Southampton themselves are on an upward trajectory. Ruben Selles’ men have won two of their last three games, including a 1-0 victory against Chelsea.

