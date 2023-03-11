Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong in the summer



Manchester United might be out of the running for the Premier League title but there is still a chance that they could finish the season with three trophies.

The Carabao Cup is already theirs while the Red Devils already have a foot in the Europa League quarterfinals and will be facing Fulham in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Manager Erik ten Hag has done a marvelous job of turning around the fortunes of the team in such a short span of time and despite the hype surrounding the positive results, he will be more than aware of the frailties in his current squad.

Midfield reinforcements likely next summer

The 20-time English league champions are already targeting a striker ahead of next season while signing a midfielder should also be a priority after what this season has shown.

The injuries to Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay along with two separate suspensions for Casemiro meant United had to dip into the loan market in January and brought in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are reportedly 'huge admirers' of Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong. The club are set to rival Manchester United this summer for the 25 year-old Dutch midfielder. [FourFourTwo] Thoughts?👇 pic.twitter.com/ojb8nTNNzD — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) March 11, 2023

They will need to rectify this situation going forward and add more quality if a challenge has to be sustained on all fronts next season.

One name that has refused to go away is that of Frenkie de Jong.

The Barcelona midfielder was close to coming to Old Trafford last season but a mixture of wage issues with his parent club and his desire to stay back meant the deal never materialised despite both sides agreeing a transfer fee.

And it seems United will once again revisit their interest for the Dutch playmaker amid Barcelona’s continued financial struggles.

Chelsea, United set to battle it out for FDJ

The Catalan giants need to offload more than a couple of players in order to be eligible to spend in the transfer window and De Jong’s future remains uncertain despite his impressive displays for Xavi’s team.

Apart from United, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is also a big admirer of the Barca midfielder and according to Football Insider, Chelsea will once again try to tempt the Netherlands star into making the switch to London.

“It is understood that Chelsea remain interested in signing De Jong this summer, with owner Todd Boehly a huge admirer of the midfielder.

“Man United also remain in the race to sign De Jong this summer, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax star at Old Trafford,” the report mentioned.

But without Champions League football to offer, Chelsea will find it difficult to agree a deal while United’s ascendancy under Ten Hag could prove vital.

United fans saw first-hand why Ten Hag loves the player as he was Barcelona’s best player despite his side getting knocked out of the Europa League by the Reds.

