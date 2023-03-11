Erik ten Hag outlines his demands to the players as season’s business end approaches



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged his players to show character and prove their mettle as the business end of the season nears.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters ahead of United’s game against Southampton on Sunday.

The United boss will be looking to use his side’s 4-1 victory against Real Betis on Thursday as a springboard to get back to winning ways in the league.

Ten Hag said, “I think [as] the season goes to the end, it’s going to be even more difficult for every team because the pressure will be higher and higher. So you need character, you need a determined team, you need a resilient team.”

“There is a big challenge if you want to win silverware and as I said as the season goes on, when you finally you go for the final positions in the league, for the trophies, then the challenge will be higher.”

“Then you need a strong character as a team to win that.”

The 53-year-old emphasized the importance of taking things on a game-by-game basis.

Ten Hag remarked that United enjoy the benefit of not having to look over their shoulders and so, focus must be placed on getting better as a team rather than what rivals are doing.

As per the Dutchman, every game for the Red Devils is like an exam.

Different questions will be asked of the players depending on the opponent and it’s up to them to give the appropriate response.

United have the opportunity to go four points clear of Tottenham if they win against the Saints.

Antonio Conte’s men will also have played a game more.

