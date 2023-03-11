Fabrizio Romano provides huge Qatar update as Manchester United sale enters second phase



Sheikh Jassim Al Thani is confident of winning the race to buy Manchester United and he believes his offer is the best.

This comes as the takeover process enters its second stage. A delegation from Qatar is expected at Old Trafford in the coming days to witness a presentation from the club.

The visit from Sheikh Jassim’s representatives will also allow them to independently assess the magnitude of what it will take to undertake a redevelopment of Old Trafford.

People working for Sir Jim Ratcliffe will also visit United next week.

Fabrizio Romano reports, “Sheikh Jassim Al Thani is still convinced to buy Manchester United. He remains keen on Manchester United project to buy out the Glazers and minority shareholders in their entirety.”

“Al Thani feels his bid could be the best one with plans to invest in the squad, youth system and facilities.”

Romano’s report is backed by respected French journalist Romain Molina who reveals that Qatar’s priority at the moment is a full purchase of the Red Devils.

There is a belief within the country that the deal will be finalized soon.

A Qatar-based journalist relays that the Glazers and Sheikh Jassim will arrive at a compromise soon enough.

“One of the most important reasons for delaying the United deal is that the team’s owners are delaying to get more money.”

“The Qatari offer is the highest and most complete offer in all respects, and they will soon agree to it.”

The Peoples Person indicated that while Sheikh Jassim is extremely keen on taking over the reins at Old Trafford, he will not be bullied into overpaying.

