Gary Neville fears Glazers are using US hedge fund to remain in control of Man United



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed concerns that the Glazer family may be using Elliott Management to remain United owners.

The Peoples Person reported that Elliott had offered bidders financing to facilitate their takeover proposals of the club.

Elliott is not interested in buying the Red Devils.

The U.S. hedge fund is open to acquiring a minority stake, provide debt financing or even both.

Another report detailed that Elliott is also keen on providing funds to undertake a rebuild of Old Trafford.

As United won by four goals to nil against Real Betis on Thursday, representatives from the company were in attendance at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol relayed that Elliott has advanced to the second stage of the United takeover bidding process.

Neville tweeted in reply, “Nope!”

“This looks like it’s a Joel and Avi Glazer play to either “stay in control” or “force the other bidders up.”

The former defender added, “Go on their website. They aren’t an owner of Manchester United!”

The second phase of the sale process entails delegations of the respective bidders arriving at Old Trafford in the coming days and weeks.

These representatives of the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive presentations from various United officials.

The presentations will revolve around things like the club’s operations, transfer strategy, player contracts and scouting networks.