Manchester United given free run at Goncalo Ramos and Harry Kane



Manchester United have received a huge boost in their transfer plans, with Christian Falk suggesting that Bayern Munich have no interest in Goncalo Ramos, while also being disheartened in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

The German reporter told Caught Offside that, “Rumours of Bayern’s interest in Gonçalo Ramos are completely wide of the mark. FC Bayern are just interested in one striker if he happens to be on the market this summer: Harry Kane.”

Ramos has been in fantastic form this season, both on the international stage and at club level.

He became the youngest player to score a hattrick in a World Cup knockout match since Pele and last week became the youngest Portuguese player to score a brace in the Champions League knockout stages.

A free run at him, despite Fabrizio Romano’s insistence that Benfica will be tough negotiators, would be good news for United.

But even better news would be a free run at Kane.

“Bayern bosses are increasingly doubtful of the prospect of Kane wanting to leave England; they feel he wants to remain in the Premier League,” said Falk.

“FC Bayern fears his love of home more than any offer from Manchester United – that’s why the club hasn’t contacted the Tottenham star’s management for months.

“Bayern had lodged its interest with the relevant agents in 2022 and now they’re waiting to see if Kane sends a signal back. So far that hasn’t happened.

“The longer this situation drags on, we can see officials at Bayern slowly losing their faith in the striker departing the UK at the end of the season.”

Harry Kane, while 30 in June, fits many of the ideals of Erik ten Hag. The Spurs legend would be a valuable asset in possession, a willing runner, and, perhaps most vitally, a guarantee of goals.

With Kane’s contract up for expiry in 2024, Tottenham will likely look to sell in the summer lest they risk losing the England captain on a free transfer.

It is understood that Spurs have opened contract talks with the striker, however no terms have been agreed.

They were dumped out of the Champions League earlier in the week by AC Milan and their league form strongly suggests that Tottenham will not feature in the competition next season.

Given Kane is now at the peak of his powers, he may well feel the time is right to move on to a club where the trophy cabinet’s door sees some use.

