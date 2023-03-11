Manchester United plot record breaking deal for Harry Kane after Erik ten Hag’s green light



The Premier League title is out of sight for Manchester United but they will look to bounce back and cement their third position when they host Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have already won the Carabao Cup this season and have almost secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League while they are a win away from playing at Wembley once again in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag has done a remarkable job but even he will realise that fighting for the league is a bridge too far considering the squad he has currently.

Striker urgently needed ahead of next season

To sustain a challenge on all fronts it is imperative that the 20-time English league champions bring in a top-class striker ahead of next season.

Marcus Rashford has 26 goals in all competitions while no other United player has even reached double figures. Anthony Martial has remained perennially injured while loan signing Wout Weghorst is not the most prolific.

🚨 Tottenham captain Harry Kane is Manchester United's top striker target this summer. (Source: MEN) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 11, 2023

United have been linked with a variety of strikers including Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen, Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane as well as Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

A move for Kane would involve dealing with Daniel Levy who is known for being a tough negotiator and most likely involves a record deal.

But as The Mirror pointed out, the Reds are not afraid of trying to complete a deal for the England captain as Ten Hag feels he can come in and instantly elevate his team into tile contenders.

Kane would make instant impact

This school of thought has been strengthened after the Dutch boss saw Casemiro come in and change his team’s midfield dynamics for the better instantly.

“The Dutchman knows that Kane’s arrival will turn the club into genuine title contenders to build on the good work he has already undertaken.

But they will have to dig deep to land the hit-man as Spurs will drive a hard bargain with the bar expected to be set at over the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish,” the report added.

Kane has had to endure another disappointing seasons for Spurs as they were knocked out of the Champions League while they are fighting for fourth in the league.

His contract is set to end in 2024 and while Levy wants him to sign a contract, if the striker chooses not to, this might be the last chance for Spurs to get a sizeable transfer fee which United are prepared to pay.

