Manchester United pressing to sign struggling Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic



Manchester United returned to winning ways on Thursday and will look to get their Premier League campaign back on track on Sunday when they face Southampton at home.

United have secured the most wins since the World Cup among teams in the top five leagues across Europe but manager Erik ten Hag knows his squad is still filled with gaps.

None more so than up front where Marcus Rashford remains the only player to score double digit goals while fellow striker Anthony Martial remains perennially injured.

Striker required next season

The England international is much more adept when playing on the wings or on the shoulders of the last man, not necessarily as a target man playing with his back to goal.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst has put in a lot of effort in terms of pressing but two goals is not the greatest of returns. It is imperative that the Red Devils bring in an elite striker ahead of next season.

The names of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen have been doing the rounds but a deal for wither would likely cost record-breaking sums.

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are still looking at a possible move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as Calciomercato said. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are also eyeing the Serbian.

Another striker who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford has been Juventus hit-man Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian has not set the stage alight since his move to Turin.

The Italian media and Juventus fans are not impressed with his output of 10 goals in 25 games, especially considering his price tag of €81 million.

Vlahovic unhappy in Turin, United in pole position

Juventus coach Max Allegri is trying to get the best out of the Serb with personalized training and public encouragement.

However, there is a growing risk that the Serbian will leave Turin in the future for a decidedly lower figure.

As per Calciomercato, “Pressing of the Premier League bigwigs continues with Manchester United in the front row, without forgetting the Real Madrid survey.

“But watch out for Bayern Munich , with Vlahovic remaining on the Bavarian’s shopping list together with Kane and Goncalo Ramos.”

Juventus still retain hope that Vlahovic will come good and stay in Turin for the foreseeable future or atleast ensure the club make a decent profit off his sale. As of now, the report indicates clubs are looking at spending €60-70 million for the striker.

