Manchester United women look ahead to title race clash against Chelsea

On Sunday, Manchester United Women will play arguably the biggest game of their season so far.

The top of the table side will face current Super League Champions, Chelsea, on the road.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea are just one point behind United in second but with a game in hand. The clash could have a lot of bearing on where the trophy will call home in May.

The good news for Reds fans is that apart from one player, everyone else is fit.

In a press conference Marc Skinner said, “Apart from Jayde Riviere, everyone in this moment has reported well from the [Leicester] game and is reporting well for the week, so hopefully, fingers crossed, we will have a full squad to pick from when we go into this game against Chelsea.”

Prior to United’s 5-1 thrashing of Leicester City, Riviere was three weeks away from being ready to make her United debut.

Meanwhile, Pernille Harder is ruled out for the remainder of the season for Chelsea and there is a chance they could be without Fran Kirby too, who pulled out of the Arnold Clark Cup with a knee injury and didn’t play in the Continental Cup Final.

United have won 11 of their 14 WSL games this season and lost just once in the reverse match of this fixture.

In all competitions, the Reds are currently on a 13-match unbeaten streak after that defeat by the Blues in November.

Prior to losing the Conti Cup final to Arsenal, Chelsea had been on an unbeaten run of 21 games.

They bounced back from their 3-1 loss to Arsenal by beating Brighton 3-1 in midweek.

With City and Arsenal close behind in the fight for the title and those all important Champions League places, it feels like a must-win game for the Reds.

They will be seeking revenge after losing to Chelsea 3-1 last time.

United had been the better side in the first half but couldn’t make any of their chances count.

Sam Kerr took the lead after an hour before former Red Lauren James added a second four minutes later.

Ella Toone and Alessia Russo linked up well to get one back but the comeback the fans were hoping for didn’t materialise as Erin Cuthbert struck to make it three.

The game on Sunday kicks off at 12.30 and will be shown on BBC 2.