Marcus Rashford responds to ‘best in the world’ tag in impressive fashion



Marcus Rashford has humbly refused to acknowledge that he is the best player in the world at the moment.

Rashford was yesterday named the Premier League Player of the Month after scoring four goals in five games.

The United man warded off competition from the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Ollie Watkins Emerson Royal, Bernd Leno and Manor Solomon.

Erik ten Hag also won the Premier League Manager of the Month accolade.

Rashford took to social media to celebrate his award and thank fans for their support.

A supporter commented and called Rashford the best player in the world.

Rashford responded by saying, “I’ve got so much more to do for people to speak of me like that bro.”

Despite the 25-year-old’s insistence that he is not at the level to be called the best in the world, there is a case to be made that he is.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have registered more goals than Rashford in Europe this season.

Mbappe leads the pack with 33 goals, just three more than Haaland. Rashford comes in third with 26 goals.

Mbappe and Haaland are the only players from Europe's top five leagues with more goals than Rashford this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rzwmoKXTJc — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 10, 2023

The United academy graduate also has nine assists to his name. That translates to a goal contribution every 87 minutes.

With a minimum of 15 games left to play this season and a maximum of 22 if United advance in all competitions, Rashford should be able to notch even more goals and assists.

United fans will undoubtedly be pleased that Rashford is playing his best football right now, especially after enduring a tumultuous campaign last year.

His recovery has not been lost on Ten Hag who hailed the player’s mentality. Ten Hag said, “He is expressing himself well. Pointing to his head, he’s saying, it’s all in my head and I’m in control.”