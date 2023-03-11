Thomas Frank tells Manchester United how much David Raya will cost



Manchester United have been told how much it will cost to sign Brentford’s David Raya, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also interested in the player.

Thomas Frank, the goalkeeper’s manager, appears to be resigned to losing his star man, joking that his team would need to pull off the unthinkable in order to convince Raya to stay put.

The Spaniard has already rejected two offers to extend his contract at Brentford, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

That puts Brentford in an awkward position and means they are likely to cash in on Raya in the summer transfer window.

“I think we need to get into the Champions League and then he would consider it!” Frank said. “I love David as a keeper. I really believe he is one of the best in the Premier League.”

But the Danish manager insists that Brentford will not allow Raya to leave on the cheap, even when faced with the prospect of losing him on a free next year.

“If someone wants to come and buy him, he is very expensive. He will be, for me, at least £40m-plus. No doubt about that.

“No matter what happens, we will be able to at least contact a replacement. They don’t always want to come, but we do our best to persuade them. But of course we are prepared for any scenario.”

Man United will be in dire need of strengthening between the sticks come the summer.

Jack Butland’s loan will expire in June, as will Tom Heaton’s contract. David de Gea’s deal is also up at the end of the season, although the club are understood to be in negotiations over a new contract on reduced terms with the current number one.

De Gea’s performances over the last few weeks have come under scrutiny, with Erik ten Hag admitting that he “can’t ignore” the Spaniard’s poor distribution after United’s win over Real Betis on Thursday.

The fact that De Gea has let in eight of the last nine shots he has faced calls into question his shot stopping ability, which has for so long convinced managers to turn a blind eye to his deficiencies.

Ineffective in possession, unable to claim crosses, and hesitant to come off his line, United’s record clean sheet holder looks a far cry from Ten Hag’s ideal goalkeeper.

Raya possesses all of those qualities, and at this point in time, he is looking better at keeping the ball out of his own net as well.

Whether United will be able to commit £40m to the goalkeeper position remains to be seen, however, with the Red Devils focused on securing a marquee signing up front in the summer.

