Top young Belgian talent insists he is currently uninterested in Manchester United transfer



Belgian youngster Arthur Vermeeren has shut down talk that he is looking to make an immediate move to Manchester United.

The Royal Antwerp defensive midfielder has been making headlines and turning heads with his impressive displays.

He made his debut in October and has already cemented his place in the team, where he is a regular fixture.

He has played 43% of the available minutes for Antwerp.

Vermereen has been linked to a number of clubs including United. The Red Devils have a reputation of snatching the best young talents around the world.

United scouts are said to have been keeping an eye on the 18-year-old and are impressed by his abilities and potential for the future.

Vermereen’s way of playing has been compared to legendary Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta.

Vemereen spoke to Het Laatste Nieuws via SportWitness and talked about the Red Devils’ interest in him.

He said, “Everything went faster than expected. “That’s only positive. At the same time, not much has changed in my life.”

“I play with the first team at the weekend, but otherwise. I still go to school outside of football and I’m at home stayed myself.”

“I keep my feet on the ground and that’s the most important thing. I’m not at all concerned with those kinds of rumours. I also realise that I can’t sit anywhere better at the moment than at Antwerp.”

Vermereen also stated that there is a lot of mutual trust between Antwerp and his camp.

As per the player, Antwerp can help him develop further as a player and because of that, there is no need to leave just yet.



