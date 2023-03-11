Video: Marcus Rashford’s iconic celebration takes Ajax’s youth system by storm



Everyone wants to copy Marcus Rashford‘s goal celebration at the moment and Ajax youth prodigy Don-Angelo Konadu was no exception when he scored this week.

Konadu is just the latest player to copy the iconic gesture where Rashford points to his head after finding the back of the net.

In the Premier League, players like Bukayo Saka and Newcastle’s Joelinton have also performed Rashford’s celebration.

It has extended to other sports such as tennis and even cricket where Jofra Archer also did it.

The Peoples Person reported that Rashford moved to trademark the celebration – something that could enable the United star to make a lot of money.

The head-pointing celebration has become a regular occurrence with Rashford currently in devastating goal-scoring form.

The 25-year-old has scored 26 goals and notched nine assists in all competitions for United this season.

That’s the same amount he scored in his last two seasons combined.

Alongside Erling Haaland, Rashford has the most goal involvements in the Premier League this season.

In Europe, only Kylian Mbappe and Haaland have scored more than the United number 10.

Mbappe and Haaland are the only players from Europe's top five leagues with more goals than Rashford this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rzwmoKXTJc — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 10, 2023

Rashford recently spoke about his form in front of goal and reiterated that he wants to keep going.

“I think for any striker the goal is to score 20 goals in a season and then keep scoring as many as possible.”

✅ Rashford: "I think for any striker the goal is to score 20 goals in a season and then keep scoring as many as possible." #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/n0cr3X6znO — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 11, 2023

“I keep looking to the future rather than what I’ve done so far and I hope I can continue like this.”

“When you set collective goals, individual goals kind of follow.”

🚨 Rashford: "I keep looking to the future rather than what I've done so far and I hope I can continue like this. When you set collective goals, individual goals kind of follow ." #MUFC ✅ pic.twitter.com/gnP7QmdZKJ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 11, 2023

Erik ten Hag spoke to Sky Sports and hailed Rashford’s mentality as the reason behind his incredible turnaround.

Ten Hag doing Rashford’s celebration is the best thing you’ll see today 😭😭pic.twitter.com/wS5UBAi6Do — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) March 10, 2023





