Video: Robbie Savage’s ecstatic reaction as son Charlie opens senior goal-scoring account



Manchester United loanee Charlie Savage was on the scoresheet for League One club Forest Green Rovers as they faced off against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Savage gave Forest Green Rovers the lead in the 12th minute with what was his first senior goal.

The 19-year-old’s father, Robbie Savage was on BT Sport Score duty and could not contain his joy when his son found the back of the net.

An elated Robbie Savage punched the air repeatedly in jubilation while delighting at his son’s achievement.

“Yes!” Robbie yelled in the studio.

“My boy has scored! Go on my boy!”

Fellow BT presenter Jules Breach asked Robbie to sum up his emotions. A visibly tearful Robbie Savage said, “It’s emotional, that man. It’s class. Wow. All he’s been through, do you know what I mean?”

“I’m proud of him.”

Robbie Savage’s reaction as his son Charlie Savage scores his first senior goal [@btsportscore] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dbWPwskrx6 — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 11, 2023

Unfortunately for Charlie and Forest Green, Bristol Rovers came from behind to win 3-1 thanks to a brace from John Marquis and one from Scott Sinclair.

The result of the defeat is that Forest Green are still at the bottom of the League One standings and are winless in their last 15 games.

Duncan Ferguson was appointed Forest Green boss and is still yet to taste victory.

Charlie Savage made his United debut in December 2021 in a Champions League group game against Young Boys.

The academy graduate had a steady run of games during pre-season under Erik ten Hag.

He especially struck a solid partnership with Zidane Iqbal. A failure to break into Ten Hag’s plans saw the midfielder seal a January loan move to Forest Green.

