Wout Weghorst backed to find “liberation” after Real Betis goal



Wout Weghort’s goal against Real Betis could take a weight off the Manchester United striker’s shoulders.

According to Wim Kieft, scoring his first goal at Old Trafford could prove to be a “liberation” for the on-loan Dutch forward.

Weghorst was alert to a rebounded Scott McTominay effort late in the game to make it 4-1 and given United a commanding three-goal lead in their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday.

“We look at Weghorst because he is Dutch and given his career but count on him coming under pressure if he doesn’t score goals,” Kieft told Voetball Primeur.

“That also comes at the expense of his self-confidence,” he added.

“This could be a liberation for him because he functions a bit more by feel in the box. At a certain point it all becomes a bit of a burden.”

Weghorst has scored just two goals since joining the club on loan in January, with the other coming away to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, his work rate and enthusiasm has impressed many around Old Trafford and – while it is unclear if he will remain a United player beyond the end of the season – he has been a welcome addition to squad.

His first Old Trafford goal may have taken 23 shots to achieve, but he has nevertheless endeared himself to the fans.

That was clear after the Betis win, as a bouncing Old Trafford serenaded an emotional Weghorst as he applauded their support.

Manchester United fans serenade Wout Weghorst after his first Old Trafford goal. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/HTUXjg7RCA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2023

United are certain to pursue a top class number nine in the summer, meaning the towering striker’s time at the club may well be short.

But a good run of goalscoring form to see out the season will only make the supporters love him even more.

