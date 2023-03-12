Alejandro Garnacho could be out for prolonged period after refereeing howler



Numerous dubious decisions cost Manchester United as they eventually settled for a 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The biggest talking point was Casemiro’s red card. He was shown a yellow card by referee Antony Taylor after his studs caught Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brazilian did get the ball first but his follow-through meant contact was made with the Saints player.

After looking at the monitor and discussions with Andre Marriner in the VAR room, the official decided to show the United midfielder a straight red.

Poor refereeing costs United big time

The refereeing logic nowadays seems to indicate that even if a tackle is won through legitimate means, if the opposition player is caught, it is likely to be a booking.

If that process was followed according to the letter of the law, Kyle Walker-Peters challenge on substitute Alejandro Garnacho inside the penalty box was also worthy of a VAR referral.

The Saints man did win the challenge but his tackle was almost a scissor motion with Garnacho’s hind leg stuck between the player’s legs.

Alejandro Garnacho leaves Old Trafford on crutches

[@SimonPeach] pic.twitter.com/ldY1Ta8Kgm — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 12, 2023

The Argentine was in agony but both Taylor and Marriner deemed it fair and did not find it worthy of further inquest.

The United academy star tried to play on but was eventually substituted by Fred and he went straight down the tunnel, which is always a bad sign.

As pictures which have come out on social media show, Garnacho was seen walking outside Old Trafford with his foot encased in protective gear while walking with the help of crutches.

Garnacho could be out for prolonged period

That clearly shows it is a major injury and another United player had to bear the brunt of the questionable decision-making from the Premier League officials.

Apart from two stars set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the referee also failed to award a penalty to the home side despite a blatant hand-ball inside the box.

The Red Devils have had torrid luck with the officiating standards this season and it shows no signs of slowing down. Erik ten Hag will have plenty of ponder after the events of Sunday.

