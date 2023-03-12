Bruno Fernandes stuns in new position as Manchester United falter against Southampton



Manchester United were unable to secure all three points in a 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

United went a man down in the 34th minute when Casemiro was harshly sent off by Anthony Taylor.

The Red Devils, however, put up a second-half defensive masterclass to ward off the Saints and earn a valuable point to cement their place in third position.

Central to United’s decent result against Southampton was Bruno Fernandes.

The United skipper had 73 touches of the ball, demonstrating his hard work in making himself available for the pass.

He made nine ball recoveries in what was an astute defensive performance from him.

In Fred and Marcel Sabitzer’s absence, Fernandes played in the number eight position with Jadon Sancho plying his trade in the playmaking role.

Fernandes completed four long balls to get United up the pitch at speed and relieve pressure.

He won three ground duels and successfully completed two out of the three dribbles he attempted.

The 28-year-old also registered two key passes and in doing so created two big chances, either of which could have won the game for the Red Devils.

The United man should have arguably found the back of the net and clinched United’s winner.

His shot flew past a helpless Gavin Bazunu before hitting the post.

Erik ten Hag spoke about Fernandes’ new role before the game and expressed confidence that the Portuguese could shoulder his new-found obligations.

Ten Hag said, “We have seen on Thursday night how good Bruno [Fernandes] is acting in that position [No.8].”

“He’s tactical, really intelligent, he can play that role.”

The United boss added, “Bruno has a wide range of ground to cover. He has a lot of energy and he likes to do it – he is difficult to defend for opponents when we get that dynamic in the midfield.”

Certainly, Fernandes proved Ten Hag right.

