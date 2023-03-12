Confirmed Man United XI vs Southampton: Bruno Fernandes to start in midfield



Erik ten Hag has brought in Jadon Sancho for today’s Premier League match against Southampton at Old Trafford.

With Fred giving way, this leaves Casemiro as the only starting midfielder, so Bruno Fernandes is the most likely to drop back into the number 8 role.

Sancho could either play left wing with Rashford up front and Weghorst at number 10, or Weghorst could be up front, with Sancho in the number 10 and Rashford left.

Antony will almost certainly play on the right wing.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for the off-form Diogo Dalot, who drops to the bench.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the centre backs and Luke Shaw is at left back, with David de Gea in goal.

Bruno Fernandes retains the captaincy in Harry Maguire‘s absence.

On the bench, there is still no Anthony Martial, despite Ten Hag having said he could take part.

Alongside Dalot are Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Fred, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

Victor Lindelof is not in the squad.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 2pm.