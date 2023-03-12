Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United’s resilience despite frustrating draw against Southampton

Erik ten Hag criticised the inconsistent refereeing decisions in his team’s 0-0 draw against Southampton.

Manchester United came away with just a point in a hard-fought game at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were down to ten men for most of the match after Casemiro was shown a red card for a bad tackle.

Antony Taylor was advised to look into the screen by the VAR and overturned his initial decision of a yellow card.

United fans were disgusted at the call, especially when Casemiro got a chunk of the ball before hitting the opposition player’s leg.

The Brazilian will now miss United’s next four Premier League fixtures.

In his post-match interview, Erik ten Hag spoke about how he was not particularly happy with the use of slow-motion replays when checking important decisions.

🗣️ “This game was influenced by the referee.” Erik ten Hag says the officials made an impact on the result for Manchester United today. 🟥 pic.twitter.com/necnju7SuO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 12, 2023

He stated: “Big compliments to the team. Big character when you are a long time with 10 men after we played on Thursday.”

“Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn’t bad and what is fair.”

“Casemiro is across European games, over 500 games he never had a red card. Now he has two. Think about that. He plays tough but he plays fair. And also in this, he’s playing fair, same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable.”

“We see it with yesterday: Leicester-Chelsea, the VAR is not coming on the line.”

“Today, it’s coming on the line. And then it’s two penalty situations, but they don’t come on the line. Especially the first one, it was clear and obvious handball, so what is the policy?”

