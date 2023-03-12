Inter Milan renew interest in Victor Lindelof as Italian giants plot defensive overhaul



Inter Milan have trained their sights on Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Serie A giants unsuccessfully tried to sign the Swede in January with Erik ten Hag refusing to sanction a move.

The Dutchman prioritized squad depth with his team fighting in all four competitions.

According to The Sun via The Daily Mail, Inter are set to try again to lure Lindelof to the San Siro.

“Inter Milan are expected to renew their interest in Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof as the Serie A side prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer,” the outlet reports.

“Inter will make another offer for the Swedish international in the summer transfer window, with an offer of around £31million expected to be enough to complete a deal.”

“Inter’s initial interest came with Milan Skriniar having agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain.”

Skriniar is poised to join the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the current season when his contract with Inter expires.

The Nerazzurri could also lose the services of Stefan de Vrij.

The Dutch defender’s terms also expire at the end of the current campaign.

Simone Inzaghi views Lindelof as the perfect replacement to come in when Skriniar and De Vrij depart.

This season, Lindelof has been reduced to a bit-part role, with Erik ten Hag preferring a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The United man has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils this season. Out of these, five have been Premier League starts.

On United’s way to winning the Carabao Cup final, Lindelof featured on four occasions.

