Jim Ratcliffe initiates major plan to revitalize Manchester United as confidence of bid succeeding grows



INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is growing confident of winning the race to buy Manchester United ahead of Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

According to The Times, Ratcliffe has enlisted the expertise of Sir Dave Brailsford to recruit a team of world-class professionals who will spearhead the overturning of United’s sporting operations.

“Ineos, Ratcliffe’s multinational chemicals company, have begun the process of identifying a new technical and executive team capable of making good on their stated aim to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again,” reporter Duncan Castles claims.

“Ratcliffe, a Manchester United supporter who emphasises his status as the sole English bidder for the club, has charged Sir Dave Brailsford with securing a team of individuals capable of overhauling United’s sporting organisation.

“Ineos’ Director of Sport is understood to have opened conversations with best-of-class practitioners in recruitment, analysis, sports science and training ground infrastructure, areas in which United have fallen behind both domestic and European competitors during the Glazers’ 18 years as owners.”

As per The Times, alongside Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim there is a third unnamed party that has also made it to the second stage of the bidding process for United.

Bidders have been invited to Old Trafford in the coming days and weeks, where they will be subjected to presentations from club officials about aspects of the club.

Representatives of the likes of Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim will also get the opportunity to independently assess just how much it will take to redevelop Old Trafford.

Castles reports that Sheikh Jassim’s bid has received the blessing of both PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Like Sheikh Jassim, the Emir of Qatar is a fan of United.

There is however a genuine fear amongst bidders that the Glazers are not willing to relinquish control of the club.

It is thought that there is infighting amongst the Glazer siblings. While the others are open to exiting the English football scene, Avram and Joel Glazer still harbour doubts about letting go.

