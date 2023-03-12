Joe Hugill attracting interest from Sunderland



Amad has enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Sunderland so far this season, and the Black Cats are already keen on bringing another Manchester United starlet in for their next campaign: Joe Hugill.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating for the Under 21s this season and claimed the PL2 Player of the Month award in January.

Hugill is also gaining experience with non-league side Altrincham, who loaned the striker in January on the proviso that he is still involved in the day-to-day setup at United.

That arrangement allows him to still play in the Under 21s for the Red Devils.

Having impressed all round, Hugill has now caught the eye of Sunderland, according to The Sun.

His eye for goal is well-known, and many around the Stadium of Light are already thought to be plotting a loan move for next season.

Hugill was signed by Man United from Sunderland, so it would be a case of familiar territory for the youngster.

That could be an ideal situation for his development, as it would allow him to gain first-team experience in an environment he knows well.

Taking the step into the Championship next season would be no mean feat, but as Amad has shown, hard work can win over sensible coaches.

The Ivorian initially had a slow start up north, but soon settled in well and improved upon his productivity and resilience.

If Hugill can enjoy a similar journey next season, it could prove a huge boost for Erik ten Hag in the long ter.

Good goalscorers are still just about the most valuable commodity in the game, and having one come through the academy would be a huge boost to the squad.