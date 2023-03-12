Luke Shaw impresses as ten-man Manchester United hold out for 0-0 draw



Manchester United, who went a man down in the first-half, held Southampton to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

United stood firm after an early Casemiro sending-off to earn a crucial point against the Saints.

United registered 10 shots compared to Southampton’s 17 shots.

Out of the Red Devils’ 10 shots, four were on target while as many shots from the Saints required David de Gea‘s intervention.

Southampton had 54% possession while Erik ten Hag’s men had a 46% share of the ball.

The Saints made 440 passes with a pass accuracy of 84%. Erik ten Hag’s men made 386 passes with a success rate of 77%.

One of United’s outstanding performers was Luke Shaw.

Shaw completed 100% of the dribbles he attempted.

The defender had an impressive 84% passing accuracy to his name and registered 81 touches of the ball.

Shaw successfully delivered an incredible 13 out of the 17 passes into the final third, in what was a remarkable attacking display from him.

Shaw won six ground duels and a 100 % of his tackles.

He delved into four tackles and won all four of them.

The United No 23 made four ball recoveries and as many key passes.

The 27-year-old also completed 100% of the long balls he tried to ping to his teammates.

Shaw also found his teammates with three of his crosses.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Southampton: 100% dribbles completed

84% pass accuracy

81 touches

13/17 final third passes completed

6 ground duels won

4/4 tackles won

4 ball recoveries

4 key passes

3/3 long balls completed

3 crosses completed Superb performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/I8uNd920OC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 12, 2023

Against Southampton, Shaw showed his class and proved why United fans are right to regard him as one of the best left-backs in the world.

Unlucky not to win, Shaw gave a good account of himself against Rubén Sellés’ stars. United face Real Betis next in the Europa League Round of 16 second-leg.

It will be interesting to see whether Erik ten Hag gives Shaw a rest with the Fulham fixture in mind or plays him.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.