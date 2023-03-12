Manchester United confirm new ticket sales record



Manchester United have confirmed that the club has hit a new record for men’s games ticket sales at Old Trafford this season.

This is after the Red Devils attracted another capacity crowd on Thursday as Erik ten Hag’s men beat Real Betis by four goals to one.

United revealed on the club’s website that “More than 2.3 million tickets have now been sold for games this season, surpassing the previous record set during the 2016/17 campaign.”

“The total includes seats sold for our 19 Premier League home games and the 13 cup games held or scheduled so far at Old Trafford this season – with the potential for the number to rise higher if the team progresses in the Europa League.”

“The record-breaking figure reflects the strength of demand to attend games at the Theatre of Dreams, as fans have clamoured to see Erik ten Hag’s team advance across all four competitions we have contested this season.”

United have also attributed the high number of ticket sales to success in cup competitions.

The 20-time English champions already won the Carabao Cup and have their eyes trained on bagging both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

As per the club statement, attendance has also been boosted by new ticketing policies.

Some of these policies include the introduction of a Cup Season Ticket and the raising of the minimum number of games a season ticket holder needs to be present for.

United also increased options for forwarding, returning or donating seats when unable to attend.

This has been immensely helpful in helping other supporters come to cheer the team.

United estimate that the donation option is on track to raise more than £500,000 for the Manchester United foundation by the end of the season.



